US Unlikely to Face Debt Ceiling Crisis in 2017 - Fitch

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Fitch noted the US Treasury Department will be unable to add to its debt stock after the ceiling is re-imposed.

"The ceiling on US federal debt is slated to be re-imposed at just below $20 trillion tomorrow, having been suspended since November 2015," the release stated.

In August, Congress passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling just ten hours before the deadline was set to expire. The move caused the ratings agency Standard and Poor to downgrade the US credit score from AAA to AA-plus.