US to Charge Alleged Russian Spies, Hackers Over 2014 Yahoo Breach

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The indictment will list two officers of Russian FSB intelligence agency, Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, The Washington Post reported. It will also include two alleged hackers Alexsey Belan and Karim Baratov.

The attack on the company, whose existence was revealed on Wednesday, occurred over three years ago, in August 2013. Involving over a billion user accounts, the hack is the largest security breach in history. The company had already secured this humiliating title just three months ago, in September 2016, when the data of 500 million users was reported to have been breached. That attack was said to have been the work of a "state-sponsored actor."

Following the hack, Verizon, which planned to acquire Yahoo for $4.8 billion, announced that it would review the terms of the agreement, including the purchase price. Miliefsky noted that the hacking news amounted to an "epic fail" by Verizon's mergers and acquisitions team, and will likely affect the purchase price by a "tremendous amount."

