Register
17:57 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Wiretapping

    'Wiretapping's What Was Done Under Hoover. Now It's Wiretapping on Steroids'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9301

    US Senator Rand Paul recently suggested that the NSA has carried out mass surveillance of Americans by obtaining FISA court approval on eavesdropping on foreigners and using this as a backdoor to listen to US citizens. In an interview with Sputnik, veteran CIA officer Ray McGovern described this practice as "wiretapping on steroids."

    McGovern pointed out that the US government has a long history of spying on Americans which goes back to the 1960s and 1970s when J. Edgar Hoover served as the first Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Although laws were passed to limit the ability of the US intelligence community to conduct domestic surveillance, they have been routinely violated in the wake of the September 11 attacks in the US.

    "Let me make very clear that wiretapping was what was done under J. Edgar Hoover. What we have these days is wiretapping on steroids," McGovern said. "When we are talking about wiretapping please understand that we are talking about the broad surveillance that gives the NSA the possibility of intercepting, storing and then recovering actual conversations. So it is what was happening under J. Edgar Hoover on steroids."

    McGovern further noted that Americans should be aware of this, but they have turned a blind eye to bulk surveillance since the government and the media convinced them that this method is essential to counterterrorism.

    "The average American should know this, but those who do know it, dismiss it. It is 'justified' by the need to defend against terrorism. The supreme irony is that this bulk collection of telephone calls, emails and everything else is defeating any effort to identify a terrorist before [that person] commits a terrorist act," he observed. "No terrorist attack has been prevented from this blanket surveillance partly because it is very difficult for analysts to take a needle out of an ever-growing haystack."

    Edward Snowden greets the audience before he is honored with the Carl von Ossietzky medal by International League for Human Rights to during a video conference call after he received the award in Berlin December 14, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ Tobias Schwartz
    Snowden Reveals Biggest Takeaways from Wikileaks' 'Vault-7' on CIA Espionage (VIDEO)
    McGovern suggested that this mass surveillance could be put to an end, but doubted that it is likely to happen.

    "The only thing that would [force Washington to abandon this practice] would be for Americans to realize how much jeopardy they are in, how much the government can use this information against them. Unfortunately, as things now stand, the government is pretty much exempted from scrutiny because most Americans say, 'Well, I am not a criminal; I have nothing to hide,'" he said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian National Extradited to US for Allegedly Developing Malware Toolkit - DOJ
    Vault 7: Disgruntled CIA Workers Sent an Important Message to President Trump
    Russia Takes Into Account WikiLeaks Report of CIA Attempts to Wiretap Putin
    So 'Russian Hackers' Were CIA All Along? Twitter Reacts to WikiLeaks CIA Dump
    Tags:
    wiretapping, mass surveillance, National Security Agency (NSA), Ray McGovern, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok