05:49 GMT +315 March 2017
    A US Navy officer

    US Navy Officers Traded Classified Data for Services of Prostitutes - DOJ

    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    US
    2106 0 0

    A group of nine US Navy officers are facing charges for trading classified information in an international fraud and bribery scheme, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    © Photo: Public Domain
    After Nude Photo Scandal Pentagon to Issue New Social Media Rules for Military Members
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The officers were charged with leaking classified military data in exchange for accepting luxury travel, elaborate dinners and services of prostitutes.

    "Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Bruce Loveless and eight other high-ranking Navy officers are charged in a federal indictment with accepting luxury travel, elaborate dinners and services of prostitutes… in exchange for classified and internal US Navy information," the release stated on Tuesday.

    A total of 25 individuals, including those in the latest indictment were charged in connection with the investigation into the defense contracting firm Glenn Defense Marine Asia in Singapore.

    All but five of those individuals are current or former Navy officers, and 13 have pleaded guilty so far.

      Darrell R
      This kind of behavior is unacceptable. These people make a career in the military and know what's at stake here. They should be made example of. If Trump wants to expand the military, he needs to put priority on stopping this kind of behavior, because this is a big step back.
      Darrell R, President Trump should send them all to Rikers Island in their pretty little sailor suits to make new friends named Boomba and Death by Boomba :>)
