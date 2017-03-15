US Navy Officers Traded Classified Data for Services of Prostitutes - DOJ

"Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Bruce Loveless and eight other high-ranking Navy officers are charged in a federal indictment with accepting luxury travel, elaborate dinners and services of prostitutes… in exchange for classified and internal US Navy information," the release stated on Tuesday.
A total of 25 individuals, including those in the latest indictment were charged in connection with the investigation into the defense contracting firm Glenn Defense Marine Asia in Singapore.
All but five of those individuals are current or former Navy officers, and 13 have pleaded guilty so far.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete This kind of behavior is unacceptable. These people make a career in the military and know what's at stake here. They should be made example of. If Trump wants to expand the military, he needs to put priority on stopping this kind of behavior, because this is a big step back. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Darrell R, President Trump should send them all to Rikers Island in their pretty little sailor suits to make new friends named Boomba and Death by Boomba :>)
