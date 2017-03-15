White House Says Stealing, Publishing Trump Tax Returns ‘Totally Illegal’

Register
    It is entirely illegal for US network MSNBC to steal and publish President Donald Trump’s tax returns, the White House said in a statement.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, MSNBC said via Twitter that it obtained Trump’s 1040 tax form from 2005 and then revealed portions of it during a live broadcast.

    “It is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” the statement noted. “The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans.”

    ​The White House added that Trump paid no more tax than legally required, pointing out he paid $38 million on an income of more than $150 million in addition to other taxes in 2005, which MSNBC confirmed during its broadcast.

    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017
    © AFP 2017/ JIM LO SCALZO / EPA POOL
    Trump Tax Plan Could Spark Global Fiscal, Trade Policy 'Race to Bottom'
    During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly refused to reveal information on his tax returns, which triggered speculation on numerous tax breaks and loopholes for rich individuals and big businesses that could have allowed him to almost avoid paying federal taxes. Trump explained that his tax revenues were being checked by the US Internal Revenue Service, and therefore it was too early to reveal the data.

      avatar
      cast235
      SUE them and jail them. Have the same compassion and respect. They were doing contra Trump propaganda and politics
      let them HIT the dirt. And assure himself that they PAID taxes for the last 10 years. re view them.
      And close them IF they failed. NO BREAKS>
      They can go to Hillary and twitch with her, when she get seizures.
      They been some of the MOST NASTY and fake news of the WORLD!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      Perhaps he should exclude certain media outlets from these planned tax cuts. I'm not sure how he could legally pull this off, but the mere suggestion of this should keep them rambling on about it for months to come. They could even blame the Russians for putting him up to it.
    Show new comments (0)

