White House Says Stealing, Publishing Trump Tax Returns ‘Totally Illegal’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, MSNBC said via Twitter that it obtained Trump’s 1040 tax form from 2005 and then revealed portions of it during a live broadcast.

“It is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” the statement noted. “The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans.”

​The White House added that Trump paid no more tax than legally required, pointing out he paid $38 million on an income of more than $150 million in addition to other taxes in 2005, which MSNBC confirmed during its broadcast.

During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly refused to reveal information on his tax returns, which triggered speculation on numerous tax breaks and loopholes for rich individuals and big businesses that could have allowed him to almost avoid paying federal taxes. Trump explained that his tax revenues were being checked by the US Internal Revenue Service, and therefore it was too early to reveal the data.