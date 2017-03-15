White House Says Stealing, Publishing Trump Tax Returns ‘Totally Illegal’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, MSNBC said via Twitter that it obtained Trump’s 1040 tax form from 2005 and then revealed portions of it during a live broadcast.
“It is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” the statement noted. “The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans.”
White House statement: "It is totally illegal to steal & publish tax returns" pic.twitter.com/2xDtrj7VuQ— Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) March 15, 2017
The White House added that Trump paid no more tax than legally required, pointing out he paid $38 million on an income of more than $150 million in addition to other taxes in 2005, which MSNBC confirmed during its broadcast.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete SUE them and jail them. Have the same compassion and respect. They were doing contra Trump propaganda and politics Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Perhaps he should exclude certain media outlets from these planned tax cuts. I'm not sure how he could legally pull this off, but the mere suggestion of this should keep them rambling on about it for months to come. They could even blame the Russians for putting him up to it.
cast235
let them HIT the dirt. And assure himself that they PAID taxes for the last 10 years. re view them.
And close them IF they failed. NO BREAKS>
They can go to Hillary and twitch with her, when she get seizures.
They been some of the MOST NASTY and fake news of the WORLD!!!
Darrell R