At Least One Injured in Canada's Syncrude Oil Plant Blaze

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The fire has been isolated and is currently under control, according to the statement.

"One Syncrude employee was injured and immediately attended to by Syncrude Emergency Services prior to being transported to hospital for medical attention. Syncrude is providing support and resources to the employee’s family during this difficult time," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fire, explosion at Syncrude plant north of Fort McMurray https://t.co/gwDF5GCP7K pic.twitter.com/Y6lglYL7i3 — CBC News (@CBCNews) 14 марта 2017 г.

​The fire at the Mildred Lake oil upgrader plant broke out on Tuesday, prompting the facility to be evacuated with emergency services arriving at the site.

The facility is located north of Fort McMurray. The plant also burned in 2015, but this was quickly extinguished with no casualties.