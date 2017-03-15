Tillerson Uses Only Official Email, Phone for US State Department Business

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Toner noted he was unaware whether Tillerson has personal email address in addition to his official one.

"He [Tillerson] only uses Department of State email address for the conduct of official business," Toner told reporters. "Similarly, he only uses official phone number for conversations."

The use of email by US officials has come under the spotlight once again after the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accused Tillerson on Monday of using a pseudonym to send climate-change related emails while he served as the head of Exxon.

Tillerson, whose middle name is Wayne, reportedly called himself "Wayne Tracker."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a criminal investigation of Tillerson's predecessor, Hillary Clinton, on whether she intended to violate US laws by using a private email server and electronic devices for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009-2013.