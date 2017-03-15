Some 2,500 Refugees From Six Travel-Banned Countries Enter US Under Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The number of asylum-seekers from the travel-restricted nations represents 32 percent of all refugees who have entered the United States since Trump took office on January 20.

"A total of 2,466 refugees from six countries under new travel restrictions- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen- have resettled in the United States since Donald Trump became president," the report said.

In addition, the report found that a total of 7,594 refugees, including from countries without travel restrictions, have entered the country during Trump’s first seven weeks in office.

© AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Iraq Removed From US Travel Ban for Anti-Daesh Effort

Forty-five percent of them are Muslims, 43 percent are Christians, and other religions make up for the rest of the percentages, according to the report.

On March 6, Trump signed an amended executive action that bars all immigration from six predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — for 90 days, and bans all refugees from entering the US for 120 days. The revised ban does not apply to nationals from Iraq.

The order will take effect on March 16 at 12:01 a.m. ETD (04:01 a.m. GMT).