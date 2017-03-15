Register
15 March 2017
    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC

    Some 2,500 Refugees From Six Travel-Banned Countries Enter US Under Trump

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Nearly 2,500 refugees have entered the United States from six travel-restricted countries under the presidency of Donald Trump, according to a report by the PEW Research Center on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The number of asylum-seekers from the travel-restricted nations represents 32 percent of all refugees who have entered the United States since Trump took office on January 20.

    "A total of 2,466 refugees from six countries under new travel restrictions- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen- have resettled in the United States since Donald Trump became president," the report said.

    In addition, the report found that a total of 7,594 refugees, including from countries without travel restrictions, have entered the country during Trump’s first seven weeks in office.

    An Iraqi forces member flashes his gun as he waves his national flag in the village of Arabat, south of Mosul, as temperatures continue to drop, on December 1, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraq Removed From US Travel Ban for Anti-Daesh Effort
    Forty-five percent of them are Muslims, 43 percent are Christians, and other religions make up for the rest of the percentages, according to the report.

    On March 6, Trump signed an amended executive action that bars all immigration from six predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — for 90 days, and bans all refugees from entering the US for 120 days. The revised ban does not apply to nationals from Iraq.

    The order will take effect on March 16 at 12:01 a.m. ETD (04:01 a.m. GMT).

