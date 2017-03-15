No US Reporters Taken on Board of Rex Tillerson's Small Plane Flying to Asia

"As you know it was a small airplane. We could not accommodate press," Toner told reporters.
Toner said he was unsure if there would be a single seat allocated for a reporter on the trip, which was set to begin on Tuesday afternoon.
The decision to travel on a smaller aircraft was Tillerson’s, Toner said, and was in part an effort to save money.
Tillerson will meet with leaders in Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing during the five-day trip, his first to the region as top US diplomat.
The secretary has not been as press-friendly as his predecessor, John Kerry. The State Department held no press briefings from January 20-March 7.
