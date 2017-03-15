No US Reporters Taken on Board of Rex Tillerson's Small Plane Flying to Asia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — There is no room for a traveling press pool on the small aircraft US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking on his Asia trip, Department of State Acting Spokesperson Mark Toner said in a telephonic press briefing on Tuesday.

"As you know it was a small airplane. We could not accommodate press," Toner told reporters.

Toner said he was unsure if there would be a single seat allocated for a reporter on the trip, which was set to begin on Tuesday afternoon.

The decision to travel on a smaller aircraft was Tillerson’s, Toner said, and was in part an effort to save money.

Tillerson will meet with leaders in Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing during the five-day trip, his first to the region as top US diplomat.

The secretary has not been as press-friendly as his predecessor, John Kerry. The State Department held no press briefings from January 20-March 7.