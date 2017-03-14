Register
    Cannabis

    Rocky Mountain High: Colorado Considering Limiting Homegrown Weed

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    0 3010

    Colorado -- one of the most liberal states in the nation when it comes to the use of marijuana -- has moved to limit the number of marijuana plants that can be grown at home, from 99 to 16 per residence.

    House Bill 1220 passed through committee easily, with bipartisan support. It will now move to a vote in the state senate, and must be signed by the governor before it can become law.

    “The current limit of 99 plants is a massive loophole in our state law that attracts criminal elements from across our nation in search of a quick buck…. Colorado voters did not envision massive, commercial-grade home-grow operations in residential areas and those who maintain that this is in some way permitted by the State Constitution are flat out wrong,” Police Chief John Jackson of Greenwood Village told the Denver Post.

    Ian Johnston trims medicinal marijuana plants at Tweed INC. in Smith Falls, Ontario on December 5, 2016.
    © Photo: Lars Hagberg
    Marijuana Jobs Outpace Manufacturing Jobs in the US
    Many jurisdictions in the state already limit plants to 12 per residence, including the city of Denver. None of the other 28 states that allow medical marijuana allows more than 16 plants to be grown at a single residence.

    Lawmakers contend that limits are necessary due to relaxed laws that attract black-market growers seeking to export cannabis to states where it is not legal.

    "Colorado home-grow laws position Colorado as an attractive market for criminal operations," Representative Cole Wist said of the laws.

    Those in favor of the bill have argued that they are not attempting to crack down on medical marijuana patients.

    "We're not here to deprive anyone of medicine… our concern is the effect that it has on neighborhoods," Fort Collins Police Detective Jim Lenderts told the Associated Press.

    A bill allocating more money to law enforcement to crack down on the black-market marijuana trade is also up for consideration in the state.

    Legal marijuana grown in Colorado.
    © Flickr/ Brett Levin
    Colorado Town to Get State’s First Drive-Thru Marijuana Shop
    The changes come amid uncertainty about how the Trump administration will deal with states that have legalized marijuana, which remains a controlled substance under federal laws.

    "In the midst of uncertainty at the federal level… we think it's imperative" that Colorado show it can regulate pot, Mark Bolton, the governor's marijuana adviser, told the AP.

    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has signaled a crackdown on enforcing federal drug laws, despite voters in many states opting for its legalization. During Trump’s campaign, however, he repeatedly stated that it would be an issue best left up to individual states. Speaking at his confirmation hearings, Sessions also stated that federal enforcement of marijuana laws would not be a priority of the Trump administration, although he has since been an outspoken skeptic of legalization.

    “I’m dubious about marijuana. I’m not sure we’re going to be a better, healthier nation if we have marijuana sold at every corner grocery store,” Sessions said in a meeting with state attorney generals last month.

