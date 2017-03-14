Register
22:14 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A US soldier looks from the armored vehicle Humvee

    US' 'Atrophied' Military Unable to Sustain Itself in 'Multi-Domain Conflicts'

    © AFP 2017/ MICHAL CIZEK
    US
    Get short URL
    4655150

    The US military's ability to deploy equipment and units and sustain itself for prolonged periods has "atrophied" to such a degree, it could not effectively fight in a "multi-domain" conflict with a serious competitor, the head of US Army Materiel Command has said.

    General Gustave F. Perna told an audience at the US Army's Global Force Symposium that the country's military malaise stemmed from a dependence on contractors to sustain its combat units, a practice that grew significantly in use during the "War on Terror" fought since 2001.

    Moreover, the focus on "counterinsurgency" battles during this period, against non-professional foes in "permissive" environments, has meant the military has potentially lost many of the skills necessary to fight wars in complex battlefields against professionally trained enemies.

    "I believe we're not ready to execute a decisive action fight against a near-peer competitor. It's not because we don't have great leaders and soldiers who have been trained in the last 15 years, it's because the skills we need for sustainment have atrophied," said Gen. Perna.

    US Army leaders are currently focused obsessed with the prospect of multi-domain conflict in the near-future. If and when it comes to pass, brigade combat teams and higher command structures will need to be engaged across land, sea, air, space, cyber and even electromagnetic domains.

    "Will we be able to overcome the capability that eliminates a whole brigade while it's en-route from one US installation to the next fight? Can we project ourselves, can we receive ourselves and can we execute onward movement to the battlefield while there will be an enemy that will do everything in their power to stop us before we get there?" he asked.

    As a result, the AMC is focused on ensuring "army prepositioned stocks" — caches of critical combat equipment stored in locations around the world — are "prepared and ready to go," Gen. Perna concluded.

    Perna's comments coincided with President Donald Trump sending a proposed budget to Congress that eliminates the existing defense sequester (automatic spending caps) and cuts US$54 billion across all non-defense related departments.

    While the budget includes a year-on-year boost to the defense budget of US$18.5 billion to US$578 billion, many in Washington are unhappy, believing the increase to be somehow insufficient; Republican Senator John McCain has said a total defense budget of at least US$640 billion is required to fully restore US military "readiness" — and at the same Symposium, Acting US Army Undersecretary Karl Schneider said the US Army has been forced to postpone around 120 programs because of fiscal uncertainty it faces.

    Given the US defense budget is already by far and away the world's largest, with the country's spending currently accounting for 37 percent of the world's total (roughly the same amount as the next seven countries combined, and 2.77 times the size of second-placed China's on a per-dollar basis), some may question why there is any need at all for the US to spend more on defense.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    © Photo: Public Domain
    US Army Delaying 120 Programs Due to 'Budget Impasse'

    Even allied governments have expressed concern about Trump's proposed defense increases.

    It may be that Perna's stated fears of America's inability to engage in a "multi-domain" conflict is merely a smokescreen justification for the siting of yet more US military materiel and troops around the world — just as baseless claims of Russian expansionism have been used to justify a huge buildup of NATO forces along Russia's borders.

    Similar potentially fantastical worries about the US and NATO losing naval dominance were used to support calls for significantly expanded naval spending in March by the London-based Royal United Services Institute.

    Related:

    Sanctions? The US Military’s Insatiable Hunger for Russian AK-47s
    US Marines Issuing Update on Social Media Conduct Policy After Nude Photos Leak
    US Army Delaying 120 Programs Due to 'Budget Impasse'
    Tags:
    US defense spending, War on Terror, military units, military budget, military, US Armed Forces, US Military, General Gustave Perna, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Putin and the Chinese are doing a reverse Reagan on the Americans and having spend itself into oblivion.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok