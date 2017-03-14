US Marines Issuing Update on Social Media Conduct Policy After Nude Photos Leak

© AFP 2017/ STAFF Not Just The Marines: Nude Photo Scandal Sweeps Entire Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating whether criminal charges will be brought against marines whose social media group disseminated nude photos of female marines and allegedly encouraged each other on a social message board to commit rape.

"There was a policy written about conduct on social media in 2010 but it wasn’t focused on this type of thing," Neller stated.

"We’re in the process of actually issuing out today an updated policy on conduct on social media and what is acceptable or not acceptable."