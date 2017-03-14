Report Predicting No Health Insurance for 24Mln Americans 'Inaccurate'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the CBO estimates, 24 million people would be uninsured by 2026 if the legislation becomes law.

"I don't believe the facts are correct," Mulvaney said during an interview on NBC News. "Based upon a track record of the CBO being wrong before, and we believe the CBO is wrong now."

On Monday, President Donald Trump said that the legislation would lower health care costs and increase options for individuals and families that purchase insurance.

But Trump warned that benefits could be delayed by a year or two as markets for individually purchased polices develop.

Trump and congressional Republicans have warmed that by the beginning of 2018 or the following year, insurance companies will completely exit the existing healthcare system known as Obamacare, with no providers available to individuals seeking insurance coverage.