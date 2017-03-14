Register
14 March 2017
    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense

    US Army Delaying 120 Programs Due to 'Budget Impasse'

    US
    The US Army has been forced to postpone some 120 programs because of fiscal uncertainty it faces, Acting Under Secretary of the Army Karl Schneider said on Tuesday at Global Force Symposium.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Schneider claimed that fiscal uncertainty was the greatest threat to the Army, but added that the US Congress intends to rebuild the force.

    "US Army had to delay 120 programs due to budget impasse," Schneider stated as quoted by the Association of the US Army that hosted the symposium.

    Trump Says Cost of US F-35 Fighter Jet 'Very Much in Control'
    President Donald Trump has sent Congress a budget that would eliminate the existing defense sequester, or automatic spending caps, and boost national defense spending. The proposal includes $54 billion in cuts to non-defense spending across all departments.

    US Senator John McCain said in February that Trump’s budget proposal would signify an increase of $18.5 billion above the previous one. McCain has claimed a defense budget of $640 billion is required to restore US military readiness.

      ivanwa88
      With the US paying 70% of operational costs of NATO at a price no less than 650 Billion???
      surely the US could drop that budget back to what Russia spends annually which is 56 Billion?
      after all there are 27 other nations in NATO including Germany which pays 20 Billion France and UK which pays 40 Billion.
      If the US made those cuts it would have an extra 594 Billion to start on infrastructure rebuilding as well as fixing there budget shortfalls in there armed forces right now, so what's stopping them from making a rational and constructive decision?
