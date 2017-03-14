US Army Delaying 120 Programs Due to 'Budget Impasse'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Schneider claimed that fiscal uncertainty was the greatest threat to the Army, but added that the US Congress intends to rebuild the force.

"US Army had to delay 120 programs due to budget impasse," Schneider stated as quoted by the Association of the US Army that hosted the symposium.

President Donald Trump has sent Congress a budget that would eliminate the existing defense sequester, or automatic spending caps, and boost national defense spending. The proposal includes $54 billion in cuts to non-defense spending across all departments.

US Senator John McCain said in February that Trump’s budget proposal would signify an increase of $18.5 billion above the previous one. McCain has claimed a defense budget of $640 billion is required to restore US military readiness.