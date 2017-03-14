US Army Delaying 120 Programs Due to 'Budget Impasse'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Schneider claimed that fiscal uncertainty was the greatest threat to the Army, but added that the US Congress intends to rebuild the force.
"US Army had to delay 120 programs due to budget impasse," Schneider stated as quoted by the Association of the US Army that hosted the symposium.
US Senator John McCain said in February that Trump’s budget proposal would signify an increase of $18.5 billion above the previous one. McCain has claimed a defense budget of $640 billion is required to restore US military readiness.
With the US paying 70% of operational costs of NATO at a price no less than 650 Billion???
ivanwa88
surely the US could drop that budget back to what Russia spends annually which is 56 Billion?
after all there are 27 other nations in NATO including Germany which pays 20 Billion France and UK which pays 40 Billion.
If the US made those cuts it would have an extra 594 Billion to start on infrastructure rebuilding as well as fixing there budget shortfalls in there armed forces right now, so what's stopping them from making a rational and constructive decision?