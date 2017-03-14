StellaBlizzard: New York Airports, Schools Shut Down Amid Massive Snow Storm

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke Merkel's Meeting With Trump Rescheduled to Friday Due to Snow Storm

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — On Monday, US National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the states of New York and New Jersey. Winter storm is projected to last until Tuesday night, and the affected areas may see up to 2 feet of snow.

"Airports are basically closed, La Guardia and JFK, government is basically closed, schools are basically closed, so there is no real reason to be on the roads," Cuomo said on MSNBC. "Metro-north [railroad] we are going to suspend in a later part of the day. We may also suspend bus service later this morning."

Governor said on his Twitter earlier on Tuesday that 90 percent of flights in New York airports had been cancelled. According to the flightaware tracker, there are nearly 6,000 flight cancellations in the United States on Tuesday, with some 2,000 delayed flights.

🚨#StellaBlizzard: Over 90% of flights are cancelled & government, schools are closed. There is no reason to be on the roads. It's dangerous. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) 14 марта 2017 г.

