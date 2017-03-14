StellaBlizzard: New York Airports, Schools Shut Down Amid Massive Snow Storm

"Airports are basically closed, La Guardia and JFK, government is basically closed, schools are basically closed, so there is no real reason to be on the roads," Cuomo said on MSNBC. "Metro-north [railroad] we are going to suspend in a later part of the day. We may also suspend bus service later this morning."
And so it begins. Brooklyn, NY, 3 am. In 5 min. my footprints were almost gone. #StellaBlizzard #nyc pic.twitter.com/Hm3b3CwICj— JMLevinton (@JMLevinton) 14 марта 2017 г.
Governor said on his Twitter earlier on Tuesday that 90 percent of flights in New York airports had been cancelled. According to the flightaware tracker, there are nearly 6,000 flight cancellations in the United States on Tuesday, with some 2,000 delayed flights.
🚨#StellaBlizzard: Over 90% of flights are cancelled & government, schools are closed. There is no reason to be on the roads. It's dangerous.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) 14 марта 2017 г.
