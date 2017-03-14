Zika Virus Could Impact Two More Florida Counties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Zika virus started spreading locally in July 2016 and affected more than 1100 individuals.
"CDC has identified a potential risk of Zika virus transmission starting on June, 15, 2016, to present in Miami-Dade County, Florida, that also could affect risk for residents of Broward and Palm Beach counties," the release stated on Monday.
Additional analysis showed that constant traveling between the affected areas led to the virus local transmissions.
The current Zika outbreak started in Brazil in the spring of 2015. The virus is transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes.
In November, the World Health Organization (WHO) ended the public health emergency for Zika but still considers the virus a high priority. At present, there is no available vaccine for the Zika virus.
