US Senate Confirms Seema Verma to Head Medicare, Medicaid Centers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Senators approved Verma’s nomination in a 55-43 vote Monday evening, according to the results posted on the Senate website.
On Monday, House Republicans released the text of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The bill includes provisions that prohibit insurers from denying coverage; establish a patient and state stability fund; and strengthen Medicaid.
In 2006, US federal and state governments spent more than $314 billion on the Medicare program, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
