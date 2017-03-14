US Senate Confirms Seema Verma to Head Medicare, Medicaid Centers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Senators approved Verma’s nomination in a 55-43 vote Monday evening, according to the results posted on the Senate website.

Seema Verma is the President and founder of a national health policy consulting company SVC, Inc. Verma has worked extensively on a variety of policy projects involving Medicaid and has extensive experience redesigning Medicaid programs in several states, according to SVC Inc. website.

On Monday, House Republicans released the text of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The bill includes provisions that prohibit insurers from denying coverage; establish a patient and state stability fund; and strengthen Medicaid.

In 2006, US federal and state governments spent more than $314 billion on the Medicare program, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.