Register
04:02 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Tony La Ricci, far left, the head of the Maryland Independent Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, stands with seven members of the Klan, including Ron Glover, the fourth from the left in Baltimore, Nov. 12, 1979.

    North Carolina City Denounces Upcoming KKK Rally

    © AP Photo/ FILE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 55 0 0

    The mayor of Asheboro, North Carolina, said in a recent news release, that his administration is invoking its ‘right to object’ to an upcoming Ku Klux Klan rally in the city in May.

    Mayor David H. Smith declared on Saturday, "The people of Asheboro have worked too hard to unify our community to let an outside group come in and spread racist views without raising our voices loudly in protest. They may have a right to peacefully assemble, but we also have a right to object at the top of our collective voice," according to the Courier-Tribune. 

    Ku Klux Klan Meeting in Boca Raton, Florida
    © Flickr/ Mark Mathosian
    A&E’s Upcoming KKK Reality Show Draws Controversy

    According to the release, Asheboro seeks to denounce "in the strongest terms possible, the message of hate and division advocated by the Ku Klux Klan and its affiliates."

    The city has received no permit application concerning the event, according to City Manager John N. Ogburn, to the News Observer. "It’s a shame that we spent countless hours collaborating as a community to win the coveted All-America City award last year only to be reminded that forces of division are out there seeking to tear communities down…If anything, this announcement strengthens my resolve to make Asheboro the most inclusive and welcoming city in North Carolina to all."

    An announcement for the May 6 rally posted online by those claiming to represent the hate organization, reads, "WHITES ONLY, Free Parking, NO DRINKING, NO DRUGS, NO WEAPONS,” adding, "We are having klavern meeting, speeches, dinner, klan items and the most important THE CROSSLIGHTING AT DARK!" 

    White supremacist and separatist William Christopher Gibbs
    Facebook
    Georgia White Supremacist Indicted For Possessing Biotoxin

    The group’s December 2016 parade through Roxboro, North Carolina, drew about 100 attendees, and two of their leaders were arrested during a 2016 “White Lives Matter” demonstration held in Anaheim, California, that turned violent.

    "I despise bringing any awareness to such despicable behavior; however, such hate needs to be rebuked," said Republican lawmaker Mark Walker, who represents North Carolina’s 6th district, which encopmasses Asheboro.

    Walker wrote in a statement, "The KKK rally planned for May in Randolph County is a reminder of the hateful ideologies that exists within a minuscule group."

    Even though the Klan’s event is protected under the US Constitution, Walker said that the hate group, and what it represents, "are an affront to our core value that all people are created equal. I would hope the people of North Carolina reject this behavior not with violence, but with actions that represent genuine love for all in our community."

    Related:

    Former KKK Leader Threatens to Expose Legislators With KKK Links
    Racist Dos and Donuts: Krispy Kreme Promotes ‘KKK Wednesday’
    KKK Gets ‘OK’ for Cross Burning, Confederate Flag Rally in South Carolina
    Flashpoint? New Black Panthers to Confront KKK at South Carolina Rally
    The KKK is Trying to Bribe People to Join Them … With Candy
    Tags:
    domestic terror, Hate Group, rally, Ku Klux Klan, North Carolina, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok