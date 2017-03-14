North Carolina City Denounces Upcoming KKK Rally

Mayor David H. Smith declared on Saturday, "The people of Asheboro have worked too hard to unify our community to let an outside group come in and spread racist views without raising our voices loudly in protest. They may have a right to peacefully assemble, but we also have a right to object at the top of our collective voice," according to the Courier-Tribune.

© Flickr/ Mark Mathosian A&E’s Upcoming KKK Reality Show Draws Controversy

According to the release, Asheboro seeks to denounce "in the strongest terms possible, the message of hate and division advocated by the Ku Klux Klan and its affiliates."

The city has received no permit application concerning the event, according to City Manager John N. Ogburn, to the News Observer. "It’s a shame that we spent countless hours collaborating as a community to win the coveted All-America City award last year only to be reminded that forces of division are out there seeking to tear communities down…If anything, this announcement strengthens my resolve to make Asheboro the most inclusive and welcoming city in North Carolina to all."

An announcement for the May 6 rally posted online by those claiming to represent the hate organization, reads, "WHITES ONLY, Free Parking, NO DRINKING, NO DRUGS, NO WEAPONS,” adding, "We are having klavern meeting, speeches, dinner, klan items and the most important THE CROSSLIGHTING AT DARK!"

Facebook Georgia White Supremacist Indicted For Possessing Biotoxin

The group’s December 2016 parade through Roxboro, North Carolina, drew about 100 attendees, and two of their leaders were arrested during a 2016 “White Lives Matter” demonstration held in Anaheim, California, that turned violent.

"I despise bringing any awareness to such despicable behavior; however, such hate needs to be rebuked," said Republican lawmaker Mark Walker, who represents North Carolina’s 6th district, which encopmasses Asheboro.

Walker wrote in a statement, "The KKK rally planned for May in Randolph County is a reminder of the hateful ideologies that exists within a minuscule group."

Even though the Klan’s event is protected under the US Constitution, Walker said that the hate group, and what it represents, "are an affront to our core value that all people are created equal. I would hope the people of North Carolina reject this behavior not with violence, but with actions that represent genuine love for all in our community."