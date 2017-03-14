Virginia Police Taser Man Dressed in ‘Pikachu Onesie’ After Bar Fight

Police were called to the A-Town bar after Steven Goodwine, Jr., 27, who was dressed as Pikachu, was kicked out and began fighting with the bouncers at the establishment. Prior to the officers arrival, a man named Marcus Reid, 31, attempted to intervene, and a fight between the two men ensued.

“As the officer was attempting to detain Mr. Goodwine, Mr. Reid advanced and struck the officer, pushing him to the ground. When Mr. Reid advanced towards the officer a second time, the officer deployed his taser,” according to the police dispatch.

When Arlington Police arrived, the two men reportedly stopped fighting each other and began fighting the officers ARL Now reports. Eventually both men were tazed and arrested.

“As officers were attempting to place handcuffs on Mr. Reid, he continued to forcefully resist while attempting to stand. An officer deployed their taser and the subject was taken into custody without further incident,” according to the ACPD crime report.

Additional officers responded to the scene to detain Goodwine, who was trying to flee. After refusing to get on the ground, Goodwine struggled with an officer and got him in a stranglehold. After freeing himself, the officer tazed the Pikachu-clad suspect.

Reid was charged with assault and battery on police, obstruction of justice, and being drunk in public. Goodwine was charged with assault and battery on police, strangulation, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and being drunk in public. Both are currently held in Arlington County Detention Facility without bond.