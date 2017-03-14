Trump Signs Executive Order Mandating 'Thorough' Examination of Executive Branch

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The bill stipulates a comprehensive examination of executive departments and agencies in order to check their efficiency.

“This order requires a thorough examination of every executive department and agency to see where money is being wasted, how services can be improved and whether programs are truly serving American citizens," Trump said as quoted by the White House press pool.

Trump added that Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney along with federal and non-government experts and the public would revise the evaluation.

The new executive action intended to increase government's efficiency, Trump noted when signing the order. The administration's plan includes reorganizing the federal government, consolidating certain position and eliminating some of them, if necessary, according to the pool.

Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to make staffing cuts, with a reduction of government spending to be a top priority of his administration, as some departments are reportedly liable to lose up to 10 percent of their budget and 20 percent of their staff.