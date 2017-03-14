Register
02:31 GMT +314 March 2017
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Trump Signs Executive Order Mandating 'Thorough' Examination of Executive Branch

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    114940

    US President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday calling for an in-depth review of federal funds spending across the entire executive branch.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The bill stipulates a comprehensive examination of executive departments and agencies in order to check their efficiency.

    “This order requires a thorough examination of every executive department and agency to see where money is being wasted, how services can be improved and whether programs are truly serving American citizens," Trump said as quoted by the White House press pool.

    President Donald Trump points to a supporter after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump's Bill to Replace Obamacare Will Reduce US Deficit by $337 Billion - CBO
    Trump added that Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney along with federal and non-government experts and the public would revise the evaluation.

    The new executive action intended to increase government's efficiency, Trump noted when signing the order. The administration's plan includes reorganizing the federal government, consolidating certain position and eliminating some of them, if necessary, according to the pool.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to make staffing cuts, with a reduction of government spending to be a top priority of his administration, as some departments are reportedly liable to lose up to 10 percent of their budget and 20 percent of their staff.

      jas
      10 percent is nothing compared to what states have been doing since 2008.

      Many functions are duplicated by the state. There really is no need to have a huge federal department of education.
