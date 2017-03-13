WATCH: Snoop Dogg Shoots a Clown Dressed as Trump in New Music Video

The BADBADNOTGOOD video for the remix of “Lavender,” released on Sunday, the popular rapper focuses on police brutality in a world full of clowns.

In a controversial scene, Snoop Dogg, 44, is seen holding a toy gun to the head of a clown dressed as President Trump. A “bang” flash pops up after the rapper pulls the trigger.

“This is the final call,” Snoop Dogg says before pulling the trigger.

Snoop Dogg, who endorsed Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, made waves last year after leading a march in protest of the Los Angeles Police Department.

"When I be putting shit out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction. I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void," the rapper told Billboard. "I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f--king clown as president, and the shit that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being."

Snoop Dogg elaborated on his specific issues with the administration.

“The ban that this motherf--ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf--kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf--kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it."