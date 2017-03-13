Trump to Meet With Auto Industry Leaders During Detroit Visit on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump will visit Detroit for a trip focusing on job creation and automobile manufacturing on Wednesday, Spicer said.

"He [Trump] will meet with auto executives, and workers, and manufacturing suppliers highlighting a need to eliminate burdensome regulations that needlessly hinder meaningful job growth."

© AFP 2017/ Kazuhiro NOGI Japan Taking Over US Car Market Despite TPP Failure

Trump has widely criticized US automakers for manufacturing cars abroad, which he claimed led to loss of factories and jobs. The US president promised to penalize companies that have either moved to other countries or plan to do so in the near future by imposing higher taxes on them.

In January, General Motors, a manufacturer that builds large number of its vehicles in Ramos, Mexico, announced its $1 billion investment plans for the United States that included adding 1,500 jobs. The company was joined by Korean car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia in unveiling plans to invest $3 billion in the United States in the next five years.