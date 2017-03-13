Trump to Meet With Auto Industry Leaders During Detroit Visit on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump will visit Detroit for a trip focusing on job creation and automobile manufacturing on Wednesday, Spicer said.
"He [Trump] will meet with auto executives, and workers, and manufacturing suppliers highlighting a need to eliminate burdensome regulations that needlessly hinder meaningful job growth."
In January, General Motors, a manufacturer that builds large number of its vehicles in Ramos, Mexico, announced its $1 billion investment plans for the United States that included adding 1,500 jobs. The company was joined by Korean car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia in unveiling plans to invest $3 billion in the United States in the next five years.
