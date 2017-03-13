US Lawmakers Set Monday Deadline for Trump to Prove Wiretapping Allegations

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci FBI Director Not Planning to Resign Amid Trump's Wiretapping Claims

When asked if the President would meet the deadline at Monday’s briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer asserted that it is up to the Justice Department, not the White House, to provide information to House Committees.

The committee’s request was sent to the White House last week by committee chairman, Republican Devin Nunes and California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff.

"I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because, if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here, to say the least," Republican Senator John McCain asserted on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Last week FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department to publicly refute Trump’s assertion that the then-candidate was wiretapped by President Barack Obama, prior to the election. The source claimed that the FBI director is upset that Trump’s tweets on the issue attempt to make it appear as if the agency acted improperly.

“He’s the president of the United States. He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Fox and Friends on March 6.

© AFP 2017/ Robyn BECK Pro-Trump Malik Obama Trolls Half-Brother Barack With Fake Birth Certificate

Appearing on Good Morning America on ABC News last week, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if Trump believed FBI Director James Comey's denial of the wiretapping.

"You know, I don’t think he does,” Sanders stated.

A spokesperson for Obama denied the explosive allegations.

"A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said, in a statement following the allegations. "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."