Trump to Donate Presidential Salary at End of Year

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump’s presidential salary of $400,000 is roughly 0.01% of his net worth, which Forbes estimates to be some $4.5 billion. It would be the equivalent of the average American donating $30, when calculated based on average US net worth figures published by Credit Suisse in 2014.

"The president’s intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year and he has kindly asked that you all [White House Press Corps] determine where that goes," Spicer stated.

The multi-billionaire will be the third US president to have foregone his salary. Former President John F. Kennedy donated his salary to charity and Herbert Hoover reportedly donated half his salary to charity and the other half to boosting staff compensation, according to the Intendent Journal Review.

In September of 2015, Trump promised he would not take a salary if elected President.