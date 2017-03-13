US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Work With Congress to Raise Debt Limit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In August, Congress passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling just ten hours before the deadline was set to expire. The move caused ratings agency Standard and Poor to downgrade the US credit score from AAA to AA-plus.

"We urge you to work with Congress to ensure that there is no default risk," the letter stated. "It is imperative that you, like all of your predecessors, send a clear message that the United States will continue to pay its debts, on time, and in full."

The letter noted that if Trump is unable to get Republicans in Congress to raise the debt limit, he must give Congress and the financial markets clear information about his plan to allow the Treasury Department to use "extraordinary measures" to delay a default.