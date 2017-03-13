Trump to Direct Every US Agency to Carry Out Spending Review

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump has recently proposed a budget that includes $54 billion in cuts to non-defense spending across all departments. Media reports have indicated that a large share of those cuts will come from the State Department budget.

"[President of the United States] to sign executive order today that requires thorough exam of every executive department & agency to see where money can be saved & services improved," Spicer stated in a Twitter message on Monday.

Earlier it was reported that Trump plans to cut funding for a number of governmental agencies, including the departments of State, Commerce, Transportation and Energy. In addition, the Trump team reportedly intends to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanitie.

The budget cuts will reportedly decrease US federal spending by some $10.5 trillion within ten years.