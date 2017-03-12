UN General Assembly to Meet in Memory of Late Russian Envoy Churkin on March 21

© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig Memorial to Russia's UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin Proposed in Republika Srpska

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — According to the president's office, the meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 21, at 10:00 a.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

Churkin passed away in New York on February 20, a day before his 65th birthday.

He served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006 until his death.