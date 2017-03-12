Register
    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington

    McCain Demands Evidence of Trump's Wiretapping Allegedly Ordered by Obama

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    11737415

    US President Donald Trump has to provide evidence that his predecessor Barack Obama ordered to wiretap his phones, US Senator John McCain said Sunday.

    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath
    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    #ObamaGate: Trump 'Strikes Back' Over Alleged Wiretapping
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

    The following day, the White House said that Trump had asked the Congress to investigate this issue.

    "President Trump has to provide the American people, not just the intelligence community, but the American people, with evidence that his predecessor, former president of the Unites States was guilty of breaking the law," McCain told CNN.

    The senator stressed that Trump had to either retract or provide evidence, as such situation could undermine the US citizens' trust in the government.

    FBI Director James Comey disputed Trump’s allegation and asked the Justice Department to publicly denounce the claim, since such wiretapping order is considered to be illegal without a court's approval.

    wiretapping, Donald Trump, John McCain, United States
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Gingo how much disloyalty is Trump going to take from the chump, time he was muzzled and put on a leash I think he will like that!
      rodneswicksculptor
      What a delusional clown, all he is doing is trying to deflect the light shining on his crimes of treason , sedition, bribery, crimes against humanity, lying to congress, etc. he truly a very corrupt warmongering psychopath and needs to be permanently locked up throw the key away and let him rot behind bars at hard labor till he drops dead!
      avatar
      nonyank
      Finally the Warmonger makes sense, Trump needs to put up or shut up!
      Trump is believing his own delusions but this is not new as going back to the 80's Trump had 5 different personalities where he would pretend to be someone else to dish stories to the gossip publications, problem was they knew it was Ding a Ling Donny!
      avatar
      jas
      lol. Trump "drew blood" with that tweet. I am happy when McCain isn't happy.
      avatar
      happy1
      McCain should be supplying evidence that he regularly spouts regarding Russian aggression perhaps.
      As for undermining the citizens trust in the US government, what a gem.
      Mensa
      Oh now he wasnts evidence? I thought evidence is irrelevant? I mean, accusing Russia with ANY EVIDENCE is then somehow ok?
      John Twining
      McCain has been irrelevant for quite some time but now is in danger of being a serious liability to the Republicans backing Trump and MAGA. The public can't have failed to notice McCain's bitterness and resentment towards Trump, and that it's Democrat territory. Republicans don't do the politics of resentment.

      But who can make McCain STFU? Looks like he's asking to be put in his place by the President, and he certainly won't like it when it happens.
      avatar
      jasin reply toMensa(Show commentHide comment)
      Mensa, They are worried and want to know what Trump knows. They also want to force the investigation so evidence can be destroyed. If McCain isn't implicated, why would he even ask for that? Why would McCain speak for Obama like that?
