McCain Demands Evidence of Trump's Wiretapping Allegedly Ordered by Obama

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal . The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

The following day, the White House said that Trump had asked the Congress to investigate this issue.

"President Trump has to provide the American people, not just the intelligence community, but the American people, with evidence that his predecessor, former president of the Unites States was guilty of breaking the law," McCain told CNN.

The senator stressed that Trump had to either retract or provide evidence, as such situation could undermine the US citizens' trust in the government.

FBI Director James Comey disputed Trump’s allegation and asked the Justice Department to publicly denounce the claim, since such wiretapping order is considered to be illegal without a court's approval.