McCain Demands Evidence of Trump's Wiretapping Allegedly Ordered by Obama

The following day, the White House said that Trump had asked the Congress to investigate this issue.
"President Trump has to provide the American people, not just the intelligence community, but the American people, with evidence that his predecessor, former president of the Unites States was guilty of breaking the law," McCain told CNN.
The senator stressed that Trump had to either retract or provide evidence, as such situation could undermine the US citizens' trust in the government.
FBI Director James Comey disputed Trump’s allegation and asked the Justice Department to publicly denounce the claim, since such wiretapping order is considered to be illegal without a court's approval.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Gingo how much disloyalty is Trump going to take from the chump, time he was muzzled and put on a leash I think he will like that! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete What a delusional clown, all he is doing is trying to deflect the light shining on his crimes of treason , sedition, bribery, crimes against humanity, lying to congress, etc. he truly a very corrupt warmongering psychopath and needs to be permanently locked up throw the key away and let him rot behind bars at hard labor till he drops dead! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Finally the Warmonger makes sense, Trump needs to put up or shut up! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete lol. Trump "drew blood" with that tweet. I am happy when McCain isn't happy. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete McCain should be supplying evidence that he regularly spouts regarding Russian aggression perhaps. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oh now he wasnts evidence? I thought evidence is irrelevant? I mean, accusing Russia with ANY EVIDENCE is then somehow ok? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete McCain has been irrelevant for quite some time but now is in danger of being a serious liability to the Republicans backing Trump and MAGA. The public can't have failed to notice McCain's bitterness and resentment towards Trump, and that it's Democrat territory. Republicans don't do the politics of resentment. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mensa, They are worried and want to know what Trump knows. They also want to force the investigation so evidence can be destroyed. If McCain isn't implicated, why would he even ask for that? Why would McCain speak for Obama like that?
ivanwa88
rodneswicksculptor
nonyank
Trump is believing his own delusions but this is not new as going back to the 80's Trump had 5 different personalities where he would pretend to be someone else to dish stories to the gossip publications, problem was they knew it was Ding a Ling Donny!
jas
happy1
As for undermining the citizens trust in the US government, what a gem.
Mensa
John Twining
But who can make McCain STFU? Looks like he's asking to be put in his place by the President, and he certainly won't like it when it happens.
jasin reply toMensa(Show commentHide comment)