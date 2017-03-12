Register
13:43 GMT +312 March 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Harry S. Truman, standing at podium, addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber in Washington, D.C., March 12, 1947.

    The Truman Doctrine: Facts & Details

    © AP Photo/
    US
    Get short URL
    0 15010

    The Truman Doctrine was a US foreign policy concept first announced to Congress by President Harry Truman on March 12, 1947.

    Supporters wave USA posters while US President Barack Obama speaks during a rally in support of US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in front of Independence Hall during their final rally on the eve of election day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mark Makela
    A Convenient Truth: 'Secret Hand of Moscow' Behind All US Elections
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The direct motive behind his address was a statement by the UK government that it was no longer able to support Greece and Turkey financially. Washington was certain that the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the Eastern Mediterranean would strengthen the USSR’s positions in the region.

    In Congress, Truman asked for military and economic aid for Greece and Turkey to save them from a supposed communist takeover. The president argued that a communist victory in the Greek civil war would threaten political stability in Turkey, which, in turn, would undermine political stability in the whole of the Middle East. Truman said that the United States must help "free peoples" in their fight against "totalitarian regimes," because the spread of authoritarianism "represented a threat to international peace and the national security of the United States."

    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath
    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    US Establishment Forcing Trump to 'Copy Obama's Foreign Policy'
    On May 15, 1947, US Congress passed a bill (signed into law on May 22, 1947) reflecting the main points of Truman’s address. "Aid" was made conditional on the Greek and Turkish governments agreeing to turn over full control of its rendering to special US missions, something that created an opportunity for US interference in these countries’ internal affairs.

    On June 20, 1947, the US-Greek aid agreement was signed. Turkey followed suit on July 12, 1947. From the amount appropriated by Congress, $300 million went to Greece and $100 million to Turkey.

    Sharply critical of East European popular democracies, the Truman Doctrine proclaimed the United States’ leading role in the world and its responsibility for the state and development of the international community. It was clearly anti-Soviet and aimed to dislodge the USSR from the positions it took as a result of its defeat of Nazism in the Second World War.

    The Truman Doctrine paved the way for US large-scale military aid to other countries that was used for interfering in their internal affairs and turning their territory into a strategic foothold, from which steady pressure was brought to bear on the USSR and its allies.

    The Truman Doctrine marked the start of the Cold War that became America’s official foreign policy course for the subsequent decades, with the Marshall Plan and the establishment of NATO and other military blocs as its logical sequels.

    Related:

    USS Harry S. Truman Departing From 7-Month Battle with Daesh
    USS Truman Carrier Strike Group Conducts 18 Sorties From Mediterranean Sea
    Russian Foreign Policy to Factor US THAAD Deployment in S Korea
    China Opposes US Report on Human Rights Violations in Country - Foreign Ministry
    Top US Foreign Policy Advisers Urge Trump to Lift Ban on Immigration From Iraq
    Tags:
    doctrine, military doctrine, foreign policy, Congress, Harry Truman, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok