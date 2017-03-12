US Federal Attorney Says Fired After Refusing to Submit Resignation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara said that he was fired after refusing an order to submit the resignation.
“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired,” Bharara posted on his Twitter account on Saturday.
I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 11, 2017
He added that being the US Attorney for New York Southern District would forever be “the greatest honor” of his professional life.
On Friday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked 46 US Attorneys, who were political appointees of former President Barack Obama, to tender their resignation letters in order "to ensure a uniform transition."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And judging by his reaction, it was a smart move. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Getting fired after being asked to resign is what happens in the real world. Stop whining about it. If you worked for me, I would have just fired you outright. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good move by Trump to get rid of them. Shame he could not get rid of the rest of Obastards neocon mates while hes in the mood. Now they are getting the message that they are not there for his ways, so get out of the seat.
jas
cage123au
Capt'nSkippy !!!