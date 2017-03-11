Register
11 March 2017
    Protesters chant during a rally against the travel ban at San Diego International Airport on March 6, 2017 in San Diego, California

    Trump's New Travel Order 'Competent Legal Writing', Prepared for Legal Scrutiny

    © AFP 2017/ Sandy Huffaker
    US
    US President Donald Trump's revised travel order could actually be considered "competent legal writing" and should have been compiled as such from the very beginning, Stephen Wasby, professor emeritus of political science at the University at Albany in New York, told Sputnik.

    Demonstrators march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, during a protest in London, Britain, February 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Three Weeks of Protest: Anti-Trump Demonstrators Rally Against Travel Ban
    In an interview with Sputnik, Stephen Wasby, professor emeritus of political science at the State University of New York at Albany, gave his thoughts on Trump's new travel order, which bars citizens from six Muslim countries from entering the United States.

    The state of Washington, which was the first to oppose the original order, has affirmed that the order to suspend Trump's January decree would apply to its new version.

    When asked about how different Trump's revised travel order is going to be, Stephen Wasby said that "not much" difference will be in place.

    "This is competent legal writing, for the most part, that should have been there the first time," he said.

    He referred to "some people" who he said suggest that the current US travel order is not "terribly different from some of the country's bans during the previous Democratic administration."

    At the same time, he specifically pointed to the severity of Trump's travel order, saying that "we have not seen something like that before."

    Also, he added, "we have not seen any indication of what their [the Trump Administration's] overall immigration policy is going to be," Wasby said, referring to the 90 days during which Washington pledged to outline its migrants-related policy.

    When asked about the future of the new travel order, he predicted that much will depend on the Supreme Court's decision on the matter.

    Immigration activists, including members of the DC Justice for Muslims Coalition, rally against the Trump administration's new ban against travelers from six Muslim-majority nations, outside of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Thayer
    Immigration activists, including members of the DC Justice for Muslims Coalition, rally against the Trump administration's new ban against travelers from six Muslim-majority nations, outside of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017

    Meanwhile, after the protests in the state of Washington, five more states have joined Washington in its struggle, namely New York, Oregon, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Hawaii.

    The state officials say that Trump's executive order is just as discriminatory and unconstitutional as the previous one.

    United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    UN Warns of Mass Deportations of Migrants Following Trump Immigration Policy
    On Monday, Trump signed a new executive order that will temporarily ban individuals from six Muslim countries from entering the United States.

    The order omits Iraq, which was included in Trump’s original order signed in January. The document is due to take effect on March 16 at 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT).

    On January 27, Trump inked an executive order stopping admissions of Syrian refugees, placing a 120-day halt on other refugee programs and imposing a 90-day travel order on nationals from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, causing chaos at airports and protests around the country.

