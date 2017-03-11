CPAC Attendee With Brain Cancer Not Satisfied With Apology for 'Nazi Hair' Joke

20-year-old cancer patient Kyle Coddington learned that he and other Conservative Political Action Conference attendees were made fun of during a comedy news show through a Facebook message from a friend. The message contained a screenshot from the segment about CPAC, in which correspondent Mike Rubens remarked that several men at the event had "Nazi hair," in reference to people who are bald.

Coddington, who recently completed his first round of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, took to Twitter, calling on show host Samantha Bee to delete the episode. He also shared the screenshot with his family, and a tweet by his sister concerning the kerfuffle was liked and shared thousands of times.

On Thursday, the TBS news-satire program issued an apology, saying that they learned that day that his haircut was due to his disease and had removed him from the segment. They also donated $1000 to Coddington's GoFundMe page to contribute to his medical expenses.

When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX — Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017

​Coddington thanked Full Frontal for the donation but said that he was not satisfied with the language of the apology, as he was not the only person who was "unjustly targeted" in the CPAC comedy segment.

"I want to make it clear that half-apologizing for offending someone is not apologizing for making baseless accusations against people because of the way they look," he said in a statement.

"This kind of behavior should be rejected by both sides of the aisle."

He tweeted later that he was a registered Democrat who had been "hesitant of supporting Donald Trump from Day 1 and was only 'Never Trump' through the entirety of the 2016 election cycle."