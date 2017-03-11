Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained at US Airport For Second Time This Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ali Jr., 44, was trying to get on a flight back to Florida on Friday when US Department of Homeland Security officials detained and questioned him for almost half an hour, Chris Mancini said as cited by The Washington Post on Friday.

Eventually, Muhammad Ali’s son was let go after he showed his US passport.

Ali Jr. and his mother had arrived in Washington to speak at a forum dedicated to the issue of US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, according to The Washington Post. The forum was organized by Democratic lawmakers.

In February, Ali and his mother were detained at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida. A family spokesman then said that they were flagged because of their "Arabic-sounding names."

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order that blocks travellers from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States and suspends the refugee admission program for 120 days. The order replaced a previous action halted last month by a federal judge in Seattle.