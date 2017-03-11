Register
07:33 GMT +311 March 2017
    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC

    Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained at US Airport For Second Time This Year

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    215904

    The son of late American boxer Muhammad Ali was detained at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport along with his mother just a month after the pair was held up at a Florida airport, Ali Jr.’s lawyer said.

    Pop artist Andy Warhol, left, is shown photographing Muhammad Ali, his infant daughter, Hanna, and wife, Veronica, Thursday, August 18, 1977, at Ali's training camp in Deer Lake, Pa.
    © AP Photo/
    Muhammad Ali's Son Detained For Hours Because of His (Famous) 'Muslim Name'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ali Jr., 44, was trying to get on a flight back to Florida on Friday when US Department of Homeland Security officials detained and questioned him for almost half an hour, Chris Mancini said as cited by The Washington Post on Friday.

    Eventually, Muhammad Ali’s son was let go after he showed his US passport.

    Ali Jr. and his mother had arrived in Washington to speak at a forum dedicated to the issue of US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, according to The Washington Post. The forum was organized by Democratic lawmakers.

    In February, Ali and his mother were detained at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida. A family spokesman then said that they were flagged because of their "Arabic-sounding names."

    On Monday, Trump signed an executive order that blocks travellers from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States and suspends the refugee admission program for 120 days. The order replaced a previous action halted last month by a federal judge in Seattle.

    detention, Muhammad Ali Jr, United States
      American Socialist
      is it that hard for Muslims to understand? Trump & America does not like Arabs or Muslims. why would Muslims continue going to America. leave that dump alone and stop supporting the Evil Empire. let's all boycott The Evil Empire so we can dethrone it.. ASAP.
