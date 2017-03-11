US to Keep Anti-Dumping Orders on Aluminum Extrusions From China

“The US International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that revoking the existing anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on certain aluminum extrusions from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time,” the release stated on Friday.
The determination was made under the five-year sunset review process required by the Uruguay Round Agreements Act, which requires the Department of Commerce to revoke an anti-dumping or countervailing duty order after five years, according to the release.
The five-year reviews concerning Certain Aluminum Extrusions from China were instituted on April 1, 2016 and the Commission voted to conduct full reviews in July 5, 2016, the release added.
