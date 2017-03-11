Mosquito Transmission of Zika Reported in US Virgin Islands

"Women who are pregnant should not travel to the US Virgin Islands," the release stated on Friday. "If you must travel, talk to your doctor first and strictly follow steps to prevent mosquito bites."
Sexual transmission of Zika virus is also possible, so couples should use condoms or not have sex during a trip to, or following a visit to, the Virgin Islands, the release explained.
Earlier on Friday, the CDC added Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Maldives and the Solomon Islands to the list of countries to be avoided because of Zika. A full list of nations and territories infected with the birth-defect-causing disease is available on the CDC website.
