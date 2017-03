WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump plans to nominate Scott Gottlieb, an executive with ties to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a White House Spokesperson told Sputnik.

The White House official made the confirmation to Sputnik on Friday. Gottlieb was a top official at the FDA under President George W. Bush, serving in several roles including Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs.

Gottlieb has also served as a consultant or board member for multiple phamaceutical companies, including GlaxoSmithKline and Vertex.