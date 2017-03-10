Attorney General Sessions Asks 46 Obama-Appointed US Attorneys to Resign

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday requested 46 US Attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama to hand their resignation letters, Department of Justice said in a statement.
"The Attorney General has now asked the remaining 46 providentially appointed US Attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition," the statement noted.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Finally getting smart, now what about the promise of having Killery locked up?
siberianhusky