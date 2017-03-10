Failure to Pass Healthcare Plan May Stall Other Republican Priorities - Ryan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Congress must pass the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act or face the delay of other priorities, House Speaker Paul Ryan said in an interview on Friday.

"So if we didn't according to our schedule — and we’re planning five weeks over this, this is a five week process of passing this bill, which is fairly lengthy," Ryan said in a radio interview with Conservative host Hugh Hewitt. "It slows absolutely everything down, pushes tax reform off past the summer."

House Republicans released their new plan for replacing the Affordable Care Act, which is also known as Obamacare, on Monday night.

Several Senate Republicans have said the bill will be dead on arrival because it does not go far enough to roll back the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Most Democrats in both the House and Senate have said they will not support the legislation.