US Citizens' Concerns Over Energy Situation Approaching All-Time Record Low

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A total of 23 percent of US citizens regard the country’s energy situation as "very serious," a figure which falls within 1 percent of the 2002 record low, a fresh Gallup poll revealed Friday.

"With the exception of one 22% reading in 2002, this [23 percent] is the lowest percentage since Gallup began asking the question in 1977," a statement accompanying the poll said.

The pollster noted that the public concern dropped amid US President Donald Trump’s administration gradually lifting restrictions from the energy sector and resuming pipelines construction in the US Midwest.

Among the factors influencing such ratings, Gallup also named low gas prices, energy efficiency of everyday equipment, US growing capability to produce own energy supplies and use of alternative sources of energy, as well as the decreased use of energy per capita.

A record low of respondents, 27 percent, said they were "a great deal" worried about the availability and affordability of energy.

Gallup conducted the latest poll via telephone interviews on March 1-5 among 1,018 US adults.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!