Pence: Flynn's Ties to Turkey 'Affirm' Trump's Call for His Resignation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, Flynn registered the Flynn Intel Group, his now-defunct consulting firm, as required by the Foreign Agents Registration Act for work on behalf of a firm owned by a Turkish national with links to Turkish institutions.

"Hearing that story today was first I heard of it and I fully support the decision of President Trump to ask for Gen. Flynn's resignation… It is an affirmation of president's decision," Pence said Thursday in an interview with the Fox News, commenting on the revelations.

Flynn's company reportedly received a total of $530,000 for the work, which was conducted between August and November, thus covering Flynn's run as Trump's campaign military adviser.

The company was reportedly tasked with research on exiled Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused in Turkey of masterminding the coup attempt in July 2016.

In February, Flynn announced his resignation after media reported he misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials.