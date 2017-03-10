Canada's Natural Resources Minister Looks Forward to Talks With Novak

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr told Sputnik on Thursday that there is no set time for the talk with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak but said that he looks forward to having the conversation.

"We have not established that [time] yet but I am sure we will," Carr said.

Cart noted earlier that he sat with Novak during lunch at the CERAWeek conference in Houston, but did not have a chance to talk to him, but pointed out that he looks forward to the conversation.