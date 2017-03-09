Trump Believes Outdated CIA Computer Systems Need to Be Updated

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the computer systems at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) are outdated and should be modernized, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Thursday.

"He [Trump] believes that the systems of the CIA are outdated," Spicer stated. "The situation technology-wise at the CIA, the President acknowledged, needs to be updates."

Spicer noted that Trump will discuss issues of national security with CIA Director Mike Pompeo later this afternoon.