Trump Believes Outdated CIA Computer Systems Need to Be Updated

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the computer systems at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) are outdated and should be modernized, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Thursday.
"He [Trump] believes that the systems of the CIA are outdated," Spicer stated. "The situation technology-wise at the CIA, the President acknowledged, needs to be updates."
Spicer noted that Trump will discuss issues of national security with CIA Director Mike Pompeo later this afternoon.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump - how creative, just like the military just give them more money and that will fix everything. Oh...they are utter failures - even more reason to give them more money. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I cannot escape the impression that The Donald thinks an improved computer system can better resist hackers as well as.... leakers.
MaDarby
Trump is all talk - heard anything about rapprochement with Russia lately?
How are things with China after THAAD in SK?
mario828282