Trump Says Healthcare Plan Coming Along Great to End in 'Beautiful Picture'

"Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture," Trump stated in a Twitter post.
The healthcare legislation release by the Republicans fulfills a 2016 campaign promise made by Trump.
On Tuesday, US Senator Rand Paul said in a Twitter message that the newly released plan from Republicans in the US House of Representatives to replace Obamacare will not pass because it is too much like the existing law.
