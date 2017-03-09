Trump Says Healthcare Plan Coming Along Great to End in 'Beautiful Picture'

© AFP 2017/ RHONA WISE Trump: White House to Release Healthcare Plan to Replace Obamacare in March

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The plan by the Republicans in Congress to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is advancing and will end up very well, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

"Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture," Trump stated in a Twitter post.

​On Monday, Republicans in the US House of Representatives released their new plan for replacing the Obamacare. The plan includes provisions that prohibit insurers from denying coverage, establishing a patient and state stability fund and strengthening Medicaid.

The healthcare legislation release by the Republicans fulfills a 2016 campaign promise made by Trump.

On Tuesday, US Senator Rand Paul said in a Twitter message that the newly released plan from Republicans in the US House of Representatives to replace Obamacare will not pass because it is too much like the existing law.