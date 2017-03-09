Trump Administration Vows to Find and Bring Back Robert Levinson From Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Levinson, a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent who reportedly was working on contract for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), vanished from Kish Island in Iran.

"The Trump administration remains unwavering in our commitment to locate Mr. Levinson and bring him home," a statement said on Thursday. "We want him back, and we will spare no effort to achieve that goal."

Full WH statement on Robert Levinson, American still missing 10 years after disappearance in Iran: pic.twitter.com/v6hJbKQAyy — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) 9 марта 2017 г.

Iran has never publicly announced knowledge of Levinson’s presence in the country.