Hawaii Becomes First to File Lawsuit Against Trump's New Immigration Order

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US state of Hawaii was the first to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's new immigration order blocking people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, the state’s attorney general said.

"We would love it if the president could come up with an order that protects our borders, that protects our national security in a way that doesn’t discriminate against people based upon their nation of origin or their religion. That’s just unconstitutional," Doug Chin said as quoted by Khon 2 broadcaster.

According to the lawsuit, the state believes that the sections 2 and 6 of the March 6 executive order signed by Trump are contrary to the Constitution and laws of the United States.

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Trump Signs New Executive Order on Immigration, Removes Iraq From Temporary Travel Ban List

According to Section 2 of Executive Order Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States "the unrestricted entry into the United States of nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen would be detrimental to the interests of the United States." Section 6 stipulates the suspension of the Refugees Admissions program for 120 days and requires the number of refugees entering the country in 2017 fiscal year not to exceed 50,000.

Unlike the first order signed in January and suspended by a court in February, Iraqi nationals are not included in the new ban, which applies to the citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.