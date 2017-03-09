Congress Democrats Inquire on Trump Son-in-Law Adviser's Conflict of Interest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US government ethics official and ‎Deputy White House Counsel Stefan Passantino has been sent a letter requesting details on whether Kushner had properly recused himself by shedding a large portion of his assets to avoid any conflict of interest with his public post, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

© AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Behind White House Extension of LGBTQ Protections

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tom Carper, as well as House of Representatives member Elijah Cummings, pointed out to independent reports citing that Kushner planned to keep some of his assets despite accepting an official role in government and asked Passantino to outline White House plans to monitor compliance to conflict-of-interest laws.

In February, Kushner's spokesman stated that the president's son-in-law had no plans to sell apartment complexes in Maryland. To avoid any clashes of interest between his public and private affairs, Kushner resolved to keep out of any policy matters related to federal housing assistance.

Kushner had already stepped down as the CEO of the Kushner Companies family business while anticipating an invitation to the Trump team.