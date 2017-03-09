Over Half of Americans in Favor of Sessions' Resignation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 50 percent of US voters think Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign over his alleged contacts with the Russian authorities during the 2016 US presidential election campaign, a new poll reveals.

"American voters say 52 — 40 percent that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearings and say 51 — 42 percent that he should resign," the results of an independent Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday said.

According to the survey, 66 percent of US voters support the idea of an independent commission investigating potential links between campaign advisors of US President Donald Trump and the Russian government.

The majority of the voters, 54 percent, disapprove of the way Trump is handling US policy towards Russia and 61 percent are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about Trump's "relationship with Russia," the Quinnipiac poll results said.

Senator Al Franken said on Tuesday that a statement by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearings in March that he had no contact with Russia during the 2016 election campaign prompted a demand that he reappear before the US Senate Judiciary Committee and explain his answer.

At issue are reports that Sessions met once with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during a reception at the Republican National Convention in July and later during a private meeting in his Senate office. The reports have prompted Sessions to formally recuse himself from any investigation of Russian involvement in the US presidential election.