02:28 GMT +309 March 2017
    Washington Post

    Washington Post's Response to Vault 7 Leak? The Russians Are Behind It!

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    'Vault 7': WikiLeaks Exposes CIA's Global Covert Hacking Program in Largest Ever Leak
    135641

    After WikiLeaks shocked the world with their “Vault 7” disclosures about CIA tactics and methods, the Washington Post’s only response was to blame Russia and attempt to smear and discredit the country.

    Washington Post headquarters
    © Flickr/ Bill Walsh
    Glenn Greenwald: WashPost ‘Richly Rewarded’ For Fake Stories on Russia Threat
    Despite the Washington Post happily, and arguably favorably, covering WikiLeaks during the Chelsea Manning State Department disclosures, the paper has now become the go-to source of conspiracy theories for all things Russia.

    In an analysis of the Vault 7 leak published in the DC paper, nothing is explained about what the disclosure specifically contains, or what this massive government overreach indicates. Instead, the piece leads with bizarre questions about whether Russia was involved, despite WikiLeaks asserting that the information came from an “isolated, high-security network” at the CIA Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia.

    “The intelligence community previously reported direct links between WikiLeaks and Russia, in relation to the DNC hack. A WikiLeaks news release on March 7 suggests these documents were obtained from a contractor and have been in circulation for some time,” Brandon Valeriano, the author of the piece, asserted. “While a third-party contractor is likely the source of this information, with the great majority of successful attacks against U.S. targets coming through third parties, this also does not preclude Russia’s involvement, given their previous relationship with WikiLeaks.”

    The Post “analysis” infers that the Vault 7 revelations are intended as a distraction from Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, again, without providing evidence to back up their claims.

    “A key point here is that this document trove shifts the narrative away from the hacking of the DNC and Russia’s relationship with Trump and toward a focus on the malfeasance allegedly committed by the CIA,” Valeriano opines. “Instead, we must consider where the information came from and the lack of credibility WikiLeaks has as a news source.”

    Unlike the Washington Post, a media outlet that has spread multiple outright falsehoods in recent months, WikiLeaks boasts a 100-percent record for accuracy. Publisher Julian Assange has stated that the Vault 7 information was not obtained by means of a hack. There has been no evidence that Russia was involved in either obtaining or releasing the documents contained in Vault 7.

    Russian hacker bear
    © Flickr/ Sunny Ripert
    So 'Russian Hackers' Were CIA All Along? Social Media Reacts to WikiLeaks CIA Dump

    It is important to note that the paper’s change of heart about WikiLeaks, and Assange, came after Bezos, who has extensive CIA contracts, purchased the outlet.

    In 2013, it was revealed that Bezos, who also owns retail behemoth Amazon, secured a contract for $600 million with the CIA. The contract came just four months after Bezos purchased the newspaper.

    “News media should illuminate conflicts of interest, not embody them. But the owner of the Washington Post is now doing big business with the Central Intelligence Agency, while readers of the newspaper’s CIA coverage are left in the dark,” Norman Solomon wrote for AlterNet. Despite requests to disclose its affiliations, the Washington Post has repeatedly refused to publicly reveal its owner’s business ties with the agency.

    Bezos has been previously criticized for using his companies to do the bidding of the intelligence community. Shortly after Wikileaks published US State Department cables, the website was kicked off of Amazon’s web-hosting service.

    “WikiLeaks was booted from Amazon’s web-hosting service AWS. So at the height of public interest in what WikiLeaks was publishing, readers were unable to access the WikiLeaks website,” media watch group FAIR noted.

    The 8,761 documents contained within WikiLeaks’ Vault 7 release expose the CIA’s global covert hacking program, its malware arsenal and “dozens of zero day weaponized exploits” which appear to prove that the government has been infringing on the right to privacy, a right enshrined in the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution.

    Apparently, that is of no consequence to Bezos or his Washington Post, or to CNN, who has now picked up the absurd and baseless narrative.

    In October, during the height of the controversy surrounding the Podesta emails, CNN host Chris Cuomo also falsely claimed that it is illegal for anyone but the media to read WikiLeaks — in a strange attempt to seemingly keep the American public from digging into the files without the mainstream pundit commentary to direct their opinions.

    'Vault 7': WikiLeaks Exposes CIA's Global Covert Hacking Program in Largest Ever Leak (16)

      jas
      The Post “analysis” infers that the Vault 7 revelations are intended as a distraction from Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, again, without providing evidence to back up their claims.
      --
      Due to the timing. the much more likely speculation is that it is a distraction from the investigations about Obama's role in the 2016 and why FISA warrants that may have invaded Trump's privacy were issued. The first request was denied, but the October request was granted. One needs to remember that the Democrats were sure they would win. they never planned for Trump to have access to all of that classified information about how they were trying to sandbag his campaign like they did with Sanders. According to progressives, the only legitimate elections are the ones they win.
