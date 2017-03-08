White House: Narrative on Russia-Trump Connections Repeated With No Evidence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The mainstream media continues to repeat the same untrue stories about possible ties between President Donald Trump, his associates and Russia without any evidence, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in his press briefing on Wednesday.

"It is interesting how many times this fake narrative gets repeated over and over and over again and yet no evidence have ever been suggested that shows the President has anything to do with any of the things," Spicer stated.