WikiLeaks Vault 7 Release: Spying on People in the Name of Security

Another detail included in the disclosure is that the agency has the capability to record sounds, images and private text messages sent on smartphones, even if the person is using encrypted apps to avoid hacking and surveillance. So, even if you are using Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp, the CIA has direct access to your device, and your original pre-encrypted information.
Speaking to Sputnik Radio’s Loud & Clear, founder of the The Rutherford Institute, author and attorney John Whitehead, discussed what this means.
Whitehead explained that who the focus of the spying is on will depend on who is considered an extremist at the time.
“Back in 2009, under the Obama administration, two reports were issued on right-wing extremism and left-wing extremism,” Whitehead said. “When I looked at that I saw right away what it meant, anybody that opposed the government — including a show like this where we’re talking about real issues — puts you on a list as an extremist to be watched and controlled.”
According to Whitehead, the nation is now “trapped like rats,” and he believes that the US is not in danger of becoming a total surveillance state, as it already is a surveillance state.
“Your speakers, your television sets — everything is listening to you, folks,” Whitehouse added.
In what would have once been written off as paranoid conspiracy theory, Whitehouse explained that from working with Amazon and Google, to Netflix and your social media platforms, every moment of your life can be captured by the intelligence community.
